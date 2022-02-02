Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.81. Mercer International shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 2,230 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

