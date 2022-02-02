Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

