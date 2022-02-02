Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

