Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down to $56.29

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.29, but opened at $52.00. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 9,672 shares changing hands.
MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
