Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down to $56.29

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.29, but opened at $52.00. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 9,672 shares changing hands.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

