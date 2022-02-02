Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.81% of Meridian Bioscience worth $140,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.