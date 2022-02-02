Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Meridian Bioscience has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.980-$1.080 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

VIVO opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65.

A number of research firms have commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

