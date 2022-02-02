Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

FB traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $323.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,450,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.25 and its 200 day moving average is $341.72.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.95.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meta Platforms stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

