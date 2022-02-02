Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $244.38 million and $7.26 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00115323 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future

Buying and Selling Metahero

