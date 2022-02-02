MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. 6,369,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

