Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

