Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSVB remained flat at $$14.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

