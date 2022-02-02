Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.51. 74,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

