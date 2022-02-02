Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.51. 74,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $94.33.
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
