Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals makes up approximately 2.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313. The stock has a market cap of $702.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $159,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.00 per share, with a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.