Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Update

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 742,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,873. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter.

