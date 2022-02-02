Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 1-Day Volume Tops $228,001.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $370.96 or 0.00990575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $228,001.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.53 or 0.07155085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,431.55 or 0.99952422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,716 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

