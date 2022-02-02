Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,700 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 320,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.