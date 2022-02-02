Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

