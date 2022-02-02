Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NOV by 19.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,865,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $156,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NOV by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,689,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

