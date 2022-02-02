Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 106,506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ProAssurance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

