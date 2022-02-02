Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 182.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 832,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,443 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRO opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

