Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEMIG by 9.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

