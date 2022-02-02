MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $207.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.38.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,269. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

