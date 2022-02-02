Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,636,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

