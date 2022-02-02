Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $106.97.

