Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after buying an additional 96,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.70.

