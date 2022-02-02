Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

SMB opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

