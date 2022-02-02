Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.38.

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.79. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

