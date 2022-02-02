Montag & Caldwell LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $16.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.56. 196,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,582,162. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.57 and a 200-day moving average of $583.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.