Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 3,984 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 17,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,425. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.