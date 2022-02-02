Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 64 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

NYSE:TFX traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

