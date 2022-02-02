Montag & Caldwell LLC Invests $24.82 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,815,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. 43,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,954,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,738 shares of company stock worth $28,392,349 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.