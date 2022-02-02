Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $42.66 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,643,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. 19,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,366. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

