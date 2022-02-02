Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $65.23 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,310 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $65,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.50. 39,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.