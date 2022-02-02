Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,503. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

