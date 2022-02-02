Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

