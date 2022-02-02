Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 365 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,169,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,276,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,532,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 386,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

