Morgan Stanley Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $258.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.49. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,953. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.28.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Lennox International by 3.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 354.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lennox International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

