Morgan Stanley Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of SYF opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

