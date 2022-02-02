Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

