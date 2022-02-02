Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
