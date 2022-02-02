Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,867 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 228,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

