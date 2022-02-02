MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 25,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after buying an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

