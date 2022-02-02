MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.09 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 34.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.71% of Visa worth $3,089,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 53.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.71. 129,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The stock has a market cap of $451.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

