MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $40.12 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.38.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.09. 30,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.05 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.16.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

