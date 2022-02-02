MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,951 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. 9,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,971. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

