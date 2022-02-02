MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 98,100 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $16.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 461,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

