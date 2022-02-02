MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,052,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 71.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ remained flat at $$170.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. 78,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $449.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

