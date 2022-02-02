MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 210,250 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210,250 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $3,451,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.84. 65,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,187. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $385.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

