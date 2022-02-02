MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $8.07 on Wednesday, hitting $602.38. 25,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $623.64 and its 200 day moving average is $594.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

