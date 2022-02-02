Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
TSE MTL opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.60. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
