Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

TSE MTL opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.60. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

MTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

