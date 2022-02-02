Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 8.6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 20,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 826,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 224,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

