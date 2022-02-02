Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 8.6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 20,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 826,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 224,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
